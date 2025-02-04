AIC concerned over passage of ‘PECA 2025’

ISLAMABAD: The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) expressed deep concerns over the passage of “The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025” without any meaningful consultations, while saying it would have a significant impact on people’s digital rights and freedoms, as well as far-reaching implications for Pakistan’s digital economy.

Jeff Paine, managing director, AIC- an industry association comprising leading Internet and technology companies has requested the government of Pakistan for pausing the legislative process and initiate a genuine, transparent, inclusive, and comprehensive public consultation process with stakeholders.

Paine stated, “The AIC is deeply concerned with the passage of “The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025” on 23 January 2025. The amendments, rushed through without any meaningful consultations or input from stakeholders or the public, would have a significant impact on people’s digital rights and freedoms, as well as far-reaching implications for Pakistan’s digital economy.”

He stated, we respectfully request that the Government of Pakistan pause the legislative process and initiate a genuine, transparent, inclusive, and comprehensive public consultation process with stakeholders, including industry, civil society, and the public, to ensure the amendments are in line with established human rights norms on privacy and freedom of expression and does not stifle economic growth and innovation.

President Asif Ali Zardari has signed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2025 (PECA), officially endorsing the legislation aimed at combating digital crimes.

