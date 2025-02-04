AIRLINK 192.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-04

Cultural development: Alhamra, Unesco’s Inclusive Policy Lab discuss new avenues

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2025 08:10am

LAHORE: In a significant meeting to foster global cultural collaboration, Executive Director Alhamra Tauqeer Haider Kazmi held discussions with Unesco’s Inclusive Policy Lab expert Cristina Menegari.

The meeting focused on advancing fine arts, exploring new avenues for cultural development, and strengthening bilateral ties between Alhamra and international institutions.

During the meeting, Kazmi emphasized Alhamra’s commitment to promoting arts and literature, stating, “Alhamra welcomes individuals and organizations working in the field of arts and literature. We take pride in being a platform for international cultural exchange, built on modern principles and continuously evolving to meet global standards.”

He also highlighted the significance of Lahore being designated as a “City of Literature” by Unesco, calling it a moment of immense pride. “The literary and cultural activities of Alhamra are widely recognized in the city of Lahore, known for its vibrant and lively spirit,” he added.

Cristina Menegari, representing Unesco’s Inclusive Policy Lab, praised Alhamra’s efforts and expressed optimism about the long-term positive outcomes of their collaboration. “Working with Alhamra will yield enduring and impactful results. Unesco’s Inclusive Policy Lab is renowned for its strategic expertise, and we look forward to joint initiatives that will further enrich the cultural landscape,” she remarked. The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to future collaboration, underscoring the shared vision of both institutions to promote arts, culture, and inclusive policies on a global scale.

UNESCO Alhamra Tauqeer Haider Kazmi Cristina Menegari

