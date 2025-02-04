Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

LAHORE: The tickets for the tri-nation series involving hosts Pakistan along with New Zealand and South Africa will go on sale from today.

The online tickets will be available while physical tickets will also be available at eight Express Centres of TCS. Up to 10 tickets can be purchased on one ID card.

To facilitate cricket fans for tri-series, which is set to be played from 8-14 February in Lahore and Karachi as the newly upgraded Gaddafi Stadium (GSL) and National Bank Stadium (NBS) are set to welcome back international cricket, the tickets will be available at an affordable pricing at Rs 350.

The weekend matches (Pakistan v New Zealand, 8th February at GSL) and (final, 14th February at NBS) will be available from Rs 500. To encourage maximum fans to enjoy their favourite players in action at the GSL and NBS before the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, the maximum ticket pricing for newly constructed enclosures in Lahore – Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas (VVIP enclosures) at the Jinnah End will be available to fans at Rs 5,000 for Saturday’s fixture, while Monday’s fixture for fans will be available at Rs 4,000. For Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram (VVIP enclosures) at the Iqbal End, the fans can witness Saturday’s match from Rs 3,500, while ticket for Monday’s encounter will cost Rs 2,500. The VIP enclosures (Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan) will be available to fans at Rs 2,000 for Saturday’s fixture, while on Monday, the fans can enjoy the action from the same enclosures at Rs 1,500.

The premium enclosures (Rajas and Saeed Anwar) will be available to fans at Rs 1,500 for the opening match of the tri-series on Saturday, while Monday’s fixture will cost fans ticket available at Rs 1,000. The general enclosures (Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saeed Ahmed) at the Gaddafi Stadium will be available to fans at Rs 350 (Monday’s fixture) and Rs 500 (Saturday’s fixture). Moreover, first-class enclosures (Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Abdul Qadir, Javed Miandad and Sarfaraz Nawaz) will be available to fans at Rs 1,000 (Monday’s fixture) and Rs 1,500 (Saturday’s fixture).

In Lahore, the fans can also witness action from Gallery (hospitality) boxes at Rs 6,000 for Saturday’s fixture and Rs 5,000 for Monday’s fixture.

