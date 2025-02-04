AIRLINK 192.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
FCCL 38.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.1%)
FLYNG 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
HUBC 128.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.76%)
HUMNL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
OGDC 202.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PAEL 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-4.58%)
PIAHCLA 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.08%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.54%)
SEARL 104.89 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-4.01%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.25%)
SYM 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.03%)
TELE 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.05%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 63.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.2%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.61%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,856 Decreased By -143.8 (-1.2%)
BR30 34,973 Decreased By -575 (-1.62%)
KSE100 112,745 Decreased By -1510.7 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,360 Decreased By -509.9 (-1.42%)
Feb 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-02-04

Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

Muhammad Saleem Published 04 Feb, 2025 08:18am

LAHORE: The tickets for the tri-nation series involving hosts Pakistan along with New Zealand and South Africa will go on sale from today.

The online tickets will be available while physical tickets will also be available at eight Express Centres of TCS. Up to 10 tickets can be purchased on one ID card.

To facilitate cricket fans for tri-series, which is set to be played from 8-14 February in Lahore and Karachi as the newly upgraded Gaddafi Stadium (GSL) and National Bank Stadium (NBS) are set to welcome back international cricket, the tickets will be available at an affordable pricing at Rs 350.

The weekend matches (Pakistan v New Zealand, 8th February at GSL) and (final, 14th February at NBS) will be available from Rs 500. To encourage maximum fans to enjoy their favourite players in action at the GSL and NBS before the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, the maximum ticket pricing for newly constructed enclosures in Lahore – Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas (VVIP enclosures) at the Jinnah End will be available to fans at Rs 5,000 for Saturday’s fixture, while Monday’s fixture for fans will be available at Rs 4,000. For Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram (VVIP enclosures) at the Iqbal End, the fans can witness Saturday’s match from Rs 3,500, while ticket for Monday’s encounter will cost Rs 2,500. The VIP enclosures (Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan) will be available to fans at Rs 2,000 for Saturday’s fixture, while on Monday, the fans can enjoy the action from the same enclosures at Rs 1,500.

The premium enclosures (Rajas and Saeed Anwar) will be available to fans at Rs 1,500 for the opening match of the tri-series on Saturday, while Monday’s fixture will cost fans ticket available at Rs 1,000. The general enclosures (Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saeed Ahmed) at the Gaddafi Stadium will be available to fans at Rs 350 (Monday’s fixture) and Rs 500 (Saturday’s fixture). Moreover, first-class enclosures (Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Abdul Qadir, Javed Miandad and Sarfaraz Nawaz) will be available to fans at Rs 1,000 (Monday’s fixture) and Rs 1,500 (Saturday’s fixture).

In Lahore, the fans can also witness action from Gallery (hospitality) boxes at Rs 6,000 for Saturday’s fixture and Rs 5,000 for Monday’s fixture.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan South Africa New Zealand tri nation series Tickets

Comments

200 characters

Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

Gwadar Port, GFZA: FBR allows duty, tax-free import of vehicles

ECC approves key policy interventions in EFS

Jul-Jan exports up 9.98pc to $19.551bn YoY

Rate cut fallout: Foreign investment in T-Bills takes a hit

Meeting IMF condition: Sindh PA passes agri income tax bill

SRB will be sole authority for collection, enforcement

Senate panel says FTAs with China, Sri Lanka are ‘disasters’

Security deposits, user-paid infrastructure: APTMA urges Nepra to make audit report public

Services for RPPC takeover: PD seeks exemption from PPRA Rules

NA panel told: $20bn World Bank pledge under CPF depends on project readiness

Read more stories