Jan cement despatches soar 11.64pc to 3.313m tons YoY

LAHORE: Local cement despatches by the industry during January 2025 were recorded at 3.313 million tons compared to 2.967 million tons in January, showing an increase of 11.64 percent.

Exports despatches also increased by 30.25% as the volumes increased from 446,595 tons in January 2024 to 581,691 tons in January 2025, while total despatches during this period were recorded at 3.894 million tons against 3.414 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year showing an overall increase by 14.08%, showed the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) to media on Monday.

Commenting on the development, APCMA spokesman expressed continued concerns of the industry with duties and tax structures on cement that pose major bottlenecks for domestic demand. “Cement is an essential commodity and not a luxury item, so the government should rationalize its tax structure, as the lower cost to end consumers will boost construction activities and employment in the sector,” he added.

In January 2025, North-based cement mills dispatched 2.728 million tons of cement, showing an increase of 12.08% against 2.434 million tons despatches in January 2024. South-based mills despatched 1.166 million tons of cement in January 2025, which was 19.04% more compared to the despatches of 0.980 million tons during January 2024, reflects the data.

North-based cement mills despatched 2.669 million tons of cement in domestic markets in January 2025 showing an increase of 11.89% against 2.385 million tons despatches in January 2024. South-based mills despatched 644,173 tons of cement in local markets during January 2025, which was 10.63% more compared to the despatches of 582,258 during January 2024.

Exports from North-based mills increased by 21.42% as the quantities increased from 48,883 tons in January 2024 to 59,355 tons in January 2025. Exports from the South also jumped by 31.34% to 522,336 tons in January 2025 from 397,712 tons during the same month last year.

During the first seven months of the current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 26.827 million tons which is 1.71% lower than 27.295 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 21.435 million tons against 23.196 million tons during the same period last year, showing a reduction of 7.59%.

This downfall was subsided by export despatches that showed an increase of 31.54%. Export volumes jumped to 5.392 million tons during the first seven months of the current fiscal year compared to 4.099 million tons of exports done during the same period of the last fiscal year.

