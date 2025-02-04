AIRLINK 192.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
FCCL 38.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.1%)
FLYNG 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
HUBC 128.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.76%)
HUMNL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
OGDC 202.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PAEL 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-4.58%)
PIAHCLA 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.08%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.54%)
SEARL 104.89 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-4.01%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.25%)
SYM 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.03%)
TELE 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.05%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 63.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.2%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.61%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,856 Decreased By -143.8 (-1.2%)
BR30 34,973 Decreased By -575 (-1.62%)
KSE100 112,745 Decreased By -1510.7 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,360 Decreased By -509.9 (-1.42%)
Feb 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-04

Corn drops on US tariffs; wheat, soybeans down

Reuters Published 04 Feb, 2025 06:29am

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures slid almost 2% on Monday, dropping to their lowest in three weeks, while soybeans and wheat lost ground after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, triggering fears of a broad trade war.

The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 1.8% to $4.73-1/2 a bushel as of 0338 GMT, the lowest since Jan. 13. Wheat lost 1.1% to $5.53-1/4 a bushel and soybeans shed 0.9% to 10.32-1/4 a bushel.

Asian stock markets slumped and US equity futures pointed sharply lower after Trump, on Saturday, ordered tariffs of 25% on Mexican and most Canadian imports and 10% on goods from China, starting on Tuesday. “We are likely to see retaliatory tariffs on US agriculture products which could distort trade flows,” said Dennis Voznesenski, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank in Sydney.

“Still, questions remain regarding how long the tariffs will remain for and if exemptions for certain products will come on a case-by-case basis.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would respond with tariffs and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she was instructing her economy minister to implement retaliatory tariffs. China’s Commerce Ministry did not specify its planned countermeasures.

Corn corn crop

Comments

200 characters

Corn drops on US tariffs; wheat, soybeans down

Gwadar Port, GFZA: FBR allows duty, tax-free import of vehicles

ECC approves key policy interventions in EFS

Jul-Jan exports up 9.98pc to $19.551bn YoY

Rate cut fallout: Foreign investment in T-Bills takes a hit

Meeting IMF condition: Sindh PA passes agri income tax bill

SRB will be sole authority for collection, enforcement

Senate panel says FTAs with China, Sri Lanka are ‘disasters’

Security deposits, user-paid infrastructure: APTMA urges Nepra to make audit report public

Services for RPPC takeover: PD seeks exemption from PPRA Rules

NA panel told: $20bn World Bank pledge under CPF depends on project readiness

Read more stories