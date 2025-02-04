Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 172,112 tonnes of cargo comprising 96,202 tonnes of import cargo and 75,910 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 96,202 comprised of 64,167 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,972 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,979 tonnes of Dap& 15,084 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 75,910 comprised of 58,945 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 392 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 16,573 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Contship Uno, Xpress Salween & Songa Neptune berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 06 ships namely, Jaru Bhum, Mol Presence, Gfs Genesis, Cma Cgm Thalassa & Mm Madrid sailed from he Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them Chemicals carrier Lila Confidence left the port on Monday morning and another ship, MT Torm Diana is expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

Acargo volume of 99,022 comprising 85,644 tonnes imports cargo and 13,378tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 519 Containers (429 TEUs Imports and 90 TEUs export) during the last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them three ships namely OM Shanghai, CL Diyin He and Yun Ding 19 & another ship Seaspan Santos carrying Chemicals, Coal, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, LCT, PIBT and QICT respectively on Monday, 3rd February-2025.

