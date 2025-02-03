AIRLINK 192.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
FCCL 38.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.1%)
FLYNG 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
HUBC 128.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.76%)
HUMNL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
OGDC 202.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PAEL 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-4.58%)
PIAHCLA 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.08%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.54%)
SEARL 104.89 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-4.01%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.25%)
SYM 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.03%)
TELE 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.05%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 63.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.2%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.61%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,856 Decreased By -143.8 (-1.2%)
BR30 34,973 Decreased By -575 (-1.62%)
KSE100 112,745 Decreased By -1510.7 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,360 Decreased By -509.9 (-1.42%)
Feb 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Palestinians accuse Israel of ‘ethnic cleansing’ as 70 killed in West Bank

AFP Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:56pm
Israeli army soldiers walk during a military operation in the Jenin camp for Palestinian refugees in the north of the occupied West Bank on February 3, 2025. Photo: AFP
Israeli army soldiers walk during a military operation in the Jenin camp for Palestinian refugees in the north of the occupied West Bank on February 3, 2025. Photo: AFP

RAMALLAH: The office of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas denounced an Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank as “ethnic cleansing” on Monday, with the health ministry saying Israeli forces killed 70 people in the territory this year.

In a statement, spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the Palestinian presidency “condemned the occupation authorities’ expansion of their comprehensive war on our Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank to implement their plans aimed at displacing citizens and ethnic cleansing”.

Later the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said there had been “70 martyrs in the West Bank since the beginning of this year”, with 10 children, one woman and two elderly people among the dead.

The ministry confirmed to AFP they were “killed by the Israeli occupation”.

Israeli prime minister in Washington for Gaza ceasefire talks

The figures showed 38 people killed in Jenin and 15 in Tubas in the north of the West Bank. One was killed in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, it added.

The Israeli military launched a major offensive in the West Bank on January 21 aimed at rooting out Palestinian armed groups from the Jenin area.

“We demand the intervention of the US administration before it is too late, to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against our people and our land,” Rudeineh told the Palestinian official news agency WAFA in a statement coinciding with a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington.

On Sunday, the army said it had killed more than 50 “terrorists” during the operation that began on January 21 and in air strikes the preceding week.

Netanyahu is visiting Washington, where he is expected to begin talks on a second phase of Israel’s truce with Hamas in Gaza on Monday.

The next stage is expected to cover the release of the remaining captives and include discussions on a more permanent end to the war.

Israel Gaza Gaza Strip Israeli military occupied West Bank Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Israeli airstrikes Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza hostages Gaza truce talks

Comments

200 characters

Palestinians accuse Israel of ‘ethnic cleansing’ as 70 killed in West Bank

Taxation measure: reluctant Sindh approves Agricultural Income Tax Bill 2025

Over 9-year low: Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 2.4% in January 2025

Aurangzeb confident as Pakistan awaits IMF review

In letter to army chief, Imran Khan calls for policy reevaluation: Gohar

KSE-100 loses over 1,500 points in line with global markets

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Nation, armed forces stand together to eliminate terrorism: PM Shehbaz

President Zardari to visit China on Tuesday

Millat Tractors to challenge FBR’s Rs18bn sales tax demand

Ghani Chemical secures gas supply deal with Mari Energies & OGDCL

Read more stories