Emirates Airline Festival of Literature brings together Nobel laureates, global audience

The 17th edition of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature comes to an end on Monday in Dubai, reaffirming its place as one of the world’s most prestigious literary gatherings, bringing together Nobel laureates, award-winning journalists and literary enthusiasts from across the globe.

The six-day festival opened on January 29 at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

This year’s festival was inaugurated by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Member of the Dubai Council.

“The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature embodies Dubai’s vision of fostering cultural dialogue and creating meaningful connections between ideas, perspectives, and people from diverse backgrounds,” she stated, during her opening remarks at the festival.

She also praised the Desert Stanzas event for celebrating Emirati heritage, adding, “Literature and art serve as powerful bridges for understanding and unity among nations.”

Dr. Saeed Mubarak Bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, stated during a panel, “Dubai Culture, in collaboration with the festival, has succeeded in creating a conducive environment to enable Emirati writers and intellectuals to interact with their counterparts from around the world, exchange ideas and experiences, as well as empower and support emerging talent by providing them with quality opportunities that encourage them to express their creativity and unique ideas.”

Dubai Art Season 2025 set to get under way

An Emphasis on Children’s Literature

The festival placed a special emphasis on children’s literature, featuring celebrated authors and interactive workshops designed to engage young minds. One of the standout sessions was led by Jeff Kinney, the globally renowned author and illustrator of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series.

His talk, titled ‘Hot Mess’, offered a humorous and interactive look at his latest book, captivating young audiences with games, readings, and lively discussions.

Dania Droubi, COO of the Emirates Literature Foundation, highlighted the organisation’s dedication to young readers, stating, “Through our children’s programming, we have a full education programme, which caters to children of all ages and university students,” she told Business Recorder.

Javed Akhtar, Mahira Khan to headline Urdu literary festival in Dubai

A Platform for Cultural Exchange

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature has long served as a hub for international literary collaborations, offering local and regional writers the opportunity to engage with global audiences.

Droubi explained to Business Recorder, “Authors from around the world come here and meet on the stages, they sit and meet with UAE talent as well, whether that is Emirati or locally based talents. There’s a lot of talks and collaborations that come out of this festival.”

She also underscored the festival’s growing role in fostering international opportunities for UAE-based authors. “The festival is also a platform for international publishers and literary agents to get introduced to local talents. As a result, local talent is being invited to international festivals and panels,” she noted.

A Celebration of Diverse Voices

The 2025 festival featured an impressive lineup of literary heavyweights, including Booker Prize-nominated author Chigozie Obioma, ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ creator Daniel Handler (Lemony Snicket), and Nobel Prize laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah. The festival also welcomes Emmy Award-winning journalist Hala Gorani and acclaimed Egyptian novelist Mohammad Al Mansi Qindeel.

AhlamBolooki, CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation and Director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, in a press conference described this year’s event as a celebration of storytelling’s power to unite communities.

“This edition celebrates not just individual stories, but the power of community. From LitFest Families nurturing curiosity in our future generations to the vibrant energy of LitFest After Hours igniting friendships under the stars, every corner of this event pulses with the magic of storytelling.”

Impact on Education and Creativity

For educators, the festival provides invaluable opportunities to introduce students to new literary influences.

Cheque Dano, a teacher at Al Shohub Private School in Abu Dhabi, told Business Recorder, “This festival is a very good opportunity for us to know about new authors and illustrators. It also gives opportunities to children to attend workshops at the festival, which could inspire a lot of children to pursue writing or illustration.”

Veronica Entrata, another teacher at Al Shohub Private School, told Business Recorder, echoing these sentiments, saying, “It was a lovely experience to get to know authors and their stories about how they became authors and illustrators.”

Shaping Dubai’s Cultural Landscape

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature continues to play a crucial role in shaping Dubai’s cultural and intellectual landscape.

The festival’s ability to bring together a diverse array of voices, from internationally acclaimed authors to local literary talents, underscores Dubai’s growing influence as a hub for culture and creativity.

As it continues to evolve, the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature remains a vital platform for fostering a deeper appreciation of literature across generations, ensuring that the written word continues to inspire and unite people from all walks of life.