AIRLINK 197.00 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.68%)
CNERGY 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
FCCL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.73%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.3%)
HUBC 129.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.61%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.45%)
OGDC 203.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.24%)
PACE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
PAEL 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.54%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 175.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.05%)
PRL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.54%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.48%)
SEARL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.72%)
SYM 18.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
TRG 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.73%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,934 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.54%)
BR30 35,236 Decreased By -311.5 (-0.88%)
KSE100 113,685 Decreased By -570.5 (-0.5%)
KSE30 35,653 Decreased By -216.3 (-0.6%)
Markets

Indian bond yields dip on optimism around central bank’s purchases, rate move

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2025 10:02am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields dipped after a marginal uptick in early trading on Monday, as optimism over the central bank’s bond purchases and expectations of a rate cut overshadowed the government’s higher-than-expected gross borrowing.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.6835% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.7001%. Earlier in the day, the yield had risen to 6.7100%.

“The rise was very marginal, as market is positive due to actions of the central bank, and we are heading into a rate cut this week, so any major selloff at this point makes little sense,” trader with a state-run bank said.

The Reserve Bank of India more than doubled its purchases of bonds in the secondary market, with net buying of 208.50 billion rupees ($2.39 billion) in the week ending Jan. 24, after purchases of 101.75 billion rupees in the prior week.

India bond yields seen little changed with focus on central bank debt buy

The RBI also bought bonds worth 200 billion rupees through an open market auction as part of its mega liquidity infusion package, and the benchmark bond accounted for one-fourth of that purchase.

It also conducted $5 billion swap last week, will undertake a 56-day variable rate repo on Feb. 7 and buy bonds worth an additional 400 billion rupees this month.

The RBI will announce its policy decision on Feb. 7, with economists expecting a 25 basis point rate cut.

Meanwhile, New Delhi will target a narrower fiscal deficit of 4.4% of gross domestic product for fiscal year 2025-26, down from a revised 4.8% for the current year, but increased gross borrowing to 14.82 trillion rupees from 14.01 trillion rupees.

Economists in a Reuters poll had pegged gross borrowing at 14.28 trillion rupees.

Indian government bonds

