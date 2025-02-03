AIRLINK 192.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-2.13%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.71%)
FCCL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.83%)
HUBC 128.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 13.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.04%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
OGDC 202.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-1.99%)
PACE 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
PAEL 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.32%)
PIAHCLA 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-2.17%)
PRL 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.57%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.15%)
SEARL 104.52 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.35%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.23%)
SYM 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.81%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.41%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
BR100 11,856 Decreased By -143.8 (-1.2%)
BR30 34,973 Decreased By -575 (-1.62%)
KSE100 112,745 Decreased By -1510.7 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,360 Decreased By -509.9 (-1.42%)
Offshore Chinese stocks, yuan pare US tariff losses on AI, stimulus bets

Reuters Published February 3, 2025 Updated February 3, 2025 02:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HONG KONG: Chinese stocks in Hong Kong and the offshore yuan pared losses as markets reopened after the Lunar New Year holidays, with shock at U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs outweighed by optimism over domestic AI firms and possible stimulus measures.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up by less than 0.1% at its Monday close, and the Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.3%, both recovering from steep morning losses.

Hong Kong’s benchmark index was flat, after dropping as much as 1.7% to a one-week low during the morning session.

Trump slapped China with a 10% levy over the weekend as threatened last month, and called the measures necessary to combat illegal immigration and the drug trade. Beijing said it would challenge the move at the World Trade Organization and take other countermeasures.

“Sentiment was pressured, but there’s relief that the uncertainty over whether there would be tariffs or not has been resolved,” said Kenny Ng, market strategist at Everbright Securities International in Hong Kong.

“The market could now shift its focus to China’s stimulus and look for more supportive measures from the legislative meeting in March,” he added.

A rally in AI-related stocks following DeepSeek’s disruptive release of a model also helped shore up the market.

China’s AI drive hammers tech stocks

Chip maker SMIC surged 10.3%, its biggest single-day gain since October, while Alibaba rallied 6.5% to a three-month high.

The offshore yuan trimmed losses to trade at 7.3477 against the dollar, having earlier hit a record low of 7.3765.

Stimulus eyed

China’s benchmark blue chip index fell 3% in January, surrendering nearly half of September’s 40% rally, as investors fretted over the increasingly volatile macro outlook and Beijing’s tepid policy response.

Weakening economic growth in the world’s second-largest economy could put pressure on policymakers to roll out more forceful support measures.

China’s factory activity grew at a slower pace in January, while staffing levels fell at the quickest pace in nearly five years as trade uncertainties increased, a private-sector business survey showed on Monday.

“China’s stimulus measures have remained rather measured in the last few months as they awaited tariff news to be able to respond better, and there could be an expectation that authorities could come out with stronger stimulus measures now,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo.

China shares China stocks

