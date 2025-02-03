Israel says 50 killed in weeks-long West Bank operation

JENIN, (Palestinian Territories): The Israeli military said on Sunday that it had killed at least 50 militants during more than two weeks of operations in the occupied West Bank.

“As part of the operation to thwart terrorism… the IDF (military) recently destroyed several buildings in Jenin,” the military said in a statement, adding that the structures “were used as terrorist infrastructure”.

An AFP journalist reported thick columns of smoke billowed over the surrounding area following the blasts.

Palestinian official news agency WAFA said Israeli forces “simultaneously detonated about 20 buildings” in the eastern part of Jenin refugee camp, adding that the “explosions were heard throughout Jenin city and parts of the neighbouring towns”.