AIRLINK 197.19 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.41%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.57%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.87%)
HUBC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.45%)
OGDC 204.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.22%)
PACE 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PAEL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-1.98%)
PRL 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.75%)
PTC 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
SEARL 106.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.99%)
SYM 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.96%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
TRG 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.39%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,930 Decreased By -69.8 (-0.58%)
BR30 35,253 Decreased By -294.6 (-0.83%)
KSE100 113,682 Decreased By -573.9 (-0.5%)
KSE30 35,635 Decreased By -234.9 (-0.65%)
World Print 2025-02-03

Israel says 50 killed in weeks-long West Bank operation

AFP Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

JENIN, (Palestinian Territories): The Israeli military said on Sunday that it had killed at least 50 militants during more than two weeks of operations in the occupied West Bank.

“As part of the operation to thwart terrorism… the IDF (military) recently destroyed several buildings in Jenin,” the military said in a statement, adding that the structures “were used as terrorist infrastructure”.

An AFP journalist reported thick columns of smoke billowed over the surrounding area following the blasts.

Palestinian official news agency WAFA said Israeli forces “simultaneously detonated about 20 buildings” in the eastern part of Jenin refugee camp, adding that the “explosions were heard throughout Jenin city and parts of the neighbouring towns”.

