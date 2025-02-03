AIRLINK 197.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.34%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
CNERGY 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.55%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.57%)
FFL 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
FLYNG 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.87%)
HUBC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 45.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.34%)
OGDC 203.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.23%)
PACE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
PAEL 38.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.79%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.91%)
PRL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.67%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.48%)
SEARL 106.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.96%)
SYM 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
TRG 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,930 Decreased By -69.8 (-0.58%)
BR30 35,253 Decreased By -294.6 (-0.83%)
KSE100 113,687 Decreased By -568.9 (-0.5%)
KSE30 35,637 Decreased By -232 (-0.65%)
Feb 03, 2025
World Print 2025-02-03

Hezbollah chief says slain predecessor Nasrallah to be buried on 23rd

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

BEIRUT: The head of Lebanon’s armed group Hezbollah said on Sunday that his predecessor, Hassan Nasrallah, would be laid to rest on Feb. 23, nearly five months after he was killed in an Israeli air attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Nasrallah, who had served as Hezbollah’s secretary general for more than 30 years, was killed on Sept. 27 as Israel ramped up its air attacks on Hezbollah targets and just days before Israeli troops began ground incursions into southern Lebanon.

His successor Naim Qassem said in a televised address on Sunday that Nasrallah was killed “at a time when circumstances were difficult,” forcing the group to conduct a temporary burial for him according to religious tradition.

Qassem said the group had now decided to hold “a grand funeral procession with a large public presence” for both Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, another top Hezbollah official killed in an Israeli strike nearly a week after Nasrallah.

Qassem confirmed on Sunday for the first time that Safieddine had been elected as Nasrallah’s successor but was killed before the announcement was made. He said Safieddine would also be buried with the title of secretary general.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah Naim Qassem

