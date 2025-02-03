Punjab governor vows support to Iranian investors

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said the government will provide all possible facilities and incentives to the Iranian investors.

During a meeting with the Governor General Khorasan Razavi Islamic Republic of Iran Gholam Hossein Mozaffari, here at Governor House, both sides discussed ways to enhance mutual cooperation, especially in the trade sector and promoting cooperation in mining and petroleum sectors. They also discussed exchange of delegations of women’s chambers, while detailed discussions were also held on measures to remove obstacles in bilateral trade.

Iranian Consul General Lahore Mehran Mowahid Far,and Pakistani Consul General Mashhad Shahryar Malik were present on the occasion.

The Punjab governor said that it is a matter of great honour for him that Governor General Khorasan Razavi province of Iran accepted his invitation to visit Lahore.

“Iran and Pakistan are brotherly Islamic and neighbouring countries and both sides want to take bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan to new heights.

The governor said that there is a need for exchange of more and more trade delegations between the two countries. He said that matters relating to celebrating the cultural week of Mashhad in Lahore and Lahore in Mashhad will be finalized soon.

He said that this visit will mark a new beginning in relations between Pakistan and Iran. He said that he welcomes the efforts of Governor General Khorasan Razavi to abolish the visa fee for Pakistani visitors.

On this occasion, Governor General khorasan Razavi, Gholam Hossein Zafari thanked the Governor of Punjab for the warm hospitality and said that exhibitions should be organized in Iran and Pakistan to promote economic cooperation between the two provinces. He said that he will try to provide maximum facilities to Pakistani tourists.

Meanwhile, the two counterparts met with delegations from the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Iranian Consul General Lahore Mehran Mowahid Far, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Abuzar Shad, Regional Chairman and Vice President Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry Zaki Ijaz and other members of the chambers were present on the occasion.

In-depth discussions were held on promoting bilateral trade during the meeting. The Governor Khorasan Razavi said, we are sitting in the heart and cultural center of Pakistan at the invitation of the Governor Punjab.

He said that we have great love, and respect for Allama Iqbal in our hearts. He said that in future, the flight from Lahore to Mashhad will be doubled, which will attract tourists to Iran.

On this occasion, Governor General Gholam Hossein Zafari invited Pakistani businessmen to come to Khorasan and explore rich investment opportunities in Khorasan.

He emphasized mutual exchange of business delegations of both countries. He said that promoting bilateral business activities in both countries will increase the trade volume.

Mian Abuzar Shad said that Iran is a brotherly neighbouring country of Pakistan and we will soon visit Mashhad with a delegation of businessmen led by the Governor Punjab. He thanked the distinguished guest for visiting the historic city of Lahore.

He said that the relations between Iran and Pakistan are exemplary and our hearts beat with the Iranian brothers. He invited the Punjab Governor and the distinguished guests of Iran to attend the closing ceremony of the Lahore Shopping Festival at the Expo Center.

On this occasion, President of Mashhad Chamber of Commerce of Khorasan Razavi Province of Iran, Toqli said that we have fulfilled the promise we made to the Governor of Punjab to visit Lahore. He said that the visit to Lahore will prove to be beneficial for Iranian businessmen.

The love we received in Lahore cannot be described in words, he added. He said that the friendship and brotherhood between Iran and Pakistan can become a strong foundation for bilateral trade. He said that payment issues in trade can be solved through the barter trade system.

Later, in a joint press conference held by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Iranian Governor Gholam Hussein Mozaffari at the Governor House Lahore, Punjab Governor welcomed Governor Khorasan Razavi to the Governor House Lahore and said that during his recent visit to Mashhad, he had discussed with Governor khorasan Razavi, Gholam Hussein Mozaffari about abolishing visa fees for Pakistani pilgrims, increasing trade between the two countries, exchanging trade delegations and agricultural equipment, among other areas. He said that he has also requested to reopen meat trade with Iran.

