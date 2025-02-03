AIRLINK 196.92 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.27%)
Feb 03, 2025

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy: Ticket sale to begin today

Muhammad Saleem Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

LAHORE: Following the online sale of tickets available here for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 this week, physical tickets for the eight-team competition will go on sale from today.

The physical tickets will be available to fans across 108 TCS centres in 26 cities of Pakistan.

As announced previously, general stand ticket prices will start from Rs 1,000, while premium seating will be available from Rs 1,500 across different categories for the 10 matches taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the opening match of the event at the National Stadium in Karachi on 19th February.

Ticket information for the India matches to be played in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 20th and 23rd February and 2nd March, will be released in due course. In the meantime, fans can register their interest in tickets here.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy Final tickets – to be played on Sunday, 9th March – will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

