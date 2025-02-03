AIRLINK 197.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.37%)
Clean and Green Punjab: Significant environmental protection steps being implemented: Marriyum

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has stated that under the vision of a “Clean and Green Punjab,” significant environmental protection measures are being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Punjab is witnessing a historic environmental revolution, with 30 state-of-the-art air quality monitoring stations being installed across the province, amounting to billions of rupees. By March 31 this year, an additional 30 monitors will be installed, increasing the number from just 3 in the past.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further explained that efforts are underway to achieve the target of installing 100 AQI monitors across Punjab to ensure air safety in every corner of the province. To enhance strict monitoring of air pollution, 5 mobile and 8 fixed monitoring stations have been established in Lahore. These stations are linked to a satellite-based automated system that will provide hourly air quality data.

A modern air quality monitoring system is being established in major cities, including Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala. Environmental data will now be available live, ensuring the government receives immediate and accurate information on air pollution. The minister emphasised that data obtained from these advanced monitoring stations will aid in environmental policymaking and contribute to the Chief Minister’s Clean and Green Initiative to combat climate change.

Marriyum Aurangzeb

