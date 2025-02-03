Canadian dollar falls against greenback

AIRLINK 197.07 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.35%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.57%)
FFL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.21%)
FLYNG 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.2%)
HUBC 129.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.45%)
OGDC 204.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.22%)
PACE 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PAEL 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.94%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-1.96%)
PRL 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.75%)
PTC 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
SEARL 106.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.72%)
SYM 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.96%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
TRG 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.81%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,944 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.46%)
BR30 35,279 Decreased By -269.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 113,680 Decreased By -576.2 (-0.5%)
KSE30 35,634 Decreased By -235.1 (-0.66%)
Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened against its US counterpart on Friday in volatile trading as investors weighed the uncertain makeup and timing of expected US tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico.

The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.4520 per US dollar, or 68.87 US cents, after moving in a range of 1.4374 to 1.4550. For the week, the currency was on track to lose 1.2%. It touched on Thursday its weakest level in nearly five years at 1.4592. US President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico that would become effective on March 1, but would include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said a Feb.1 deadline still holds.

