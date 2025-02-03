Greece orders schools to close as quakes shake Santorini island

ATHENS: Schools on the Greek tourist island of Santorini will remain closed on Monday after more than 200 small earthquakes shook the region, civil protection authorities announced.

The government ordered the move after a series of tremors in the sea around Santorini and surrounding islands, the site of one of the largest volcanic eruptions in recorded history.

Some 200 small earthquakes have been recorded, the strongest so far with a magnitude of 4.5, according to authorities.

Sunday morning, quakes of magnitude 4.1 and 4.5 shook the region, according to the Department of Geophysics of the University of Athens.