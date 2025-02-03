AIRLINK 197.19 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.41%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.57%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.87%)
HUBC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.45%)
OGDC 204.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.22%)
PACE 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PAEL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-1.98%)
PRL 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.75%)
PTC 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
SEARL 106.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.99%)
SYM 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.96%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
TRG 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.39%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,944 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.46%)
BR30 35,253 Decreased By -294.6 (-0.83%)
KSE100 113,677 Decreased By -578.3 (-0.51%)
KSE30 35,633 Decreased By -236.9 (-0.66%)
World Print 2025-02-03

Greece orders schools to close as quakes shake Santorini island

AFP Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

ATHENS: Schools on the Greek tourist island of Santorini will remain closed on Monday after more than 200 small earthquakes shook the region, civil protection authorities announced.

The government ordered the move after a series of tremors in the sea around Santorini and surrounding islands, the site of one of the largest volcanic eruptions in recorded history.

Some 200 small earthquakes have been recorded, the strongest so far with a magnitude of 4.5, according to authorities.

Sunday morning, quakes of magnitude 4.1 and 4.5 shook the region, according to the Department of Geophysics of the University of Athens.

schools Greece earthquakes Santorini

