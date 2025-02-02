AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Israeli military says destroyed ‘several buildings’ in occupied West Bank’s Jenin

AFP Published 02 Feb, 2025 09:25pm
Smoke billows from the site of several explosions during an Israeli raid on the Jenin camp for Palestinian refugees on February 2, 2025. Photo: AFP
Smoke billows from the site of several explosions during an Israeli raid on the Jenin camp for Palestinian refugees on February 2, 2025. Photo: AFP

JENIN: The Israeli military said it had destroyed “several buildings” on Sunday in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, where it has been conducting a major offensive.

“As part of the operation to thwart terrorism… the IDF (military) recently destroyed several buildings in Jenin,” the military said in a statement, adding that the structures “were used as terrorist infrastructure”.

An AFP journalist reported thick columns of smoke billowed over the surrounding area following the blasts.

Palestinian official news agency WAFA said Israeli forces “simultaneously detonated about 20 buildings” in the eastern part of Jenin refugee camp, adding that the “explosions were heard throughout Jenin city and parts of the neighbouring towns”.

The Israeli military launched a major offensive in the West Bank last month dubbed “Iron Wall” aimed at rooting out Palestinian armed groups from the Jenin area, which has long been a hotbed of Hamas.

The Palestinian health ministry meanwhile said that the Israeli military killed two individuals in separate incidents in the West Bank on Sunday.

Palestinian ministry says Israeli forces kill teeenager in Jenin

The ministry said that a 73-year-old man was killed by Israeli gunfire in the Jenin refugee camp, adjacent to the city.

A 27-year-old was killed also by the Israeli army gunfire in Al-Aroub camp, in the southern West Bank, the health ministry and Palestinian Red Crescent said, confirming his name as Mohammed Amjad Hadoush.

Large deployment

Witnesses reported a “large” deployment of Israeli forces in the morning around the towns of Tubas and Tamun, southeast of Jenin.

An AFP journalist said the army was blocking the exits of the nearby Faraa refugee camp and entering homes, evicting residents. Drones were also visible in the sky.

The army said early on Sunday that a “tactical group” had begun operations around Tamun and uncovered weapons.

It added it was “extending the counterterrorism operation… to five villages”.

It also distributed leaflets in Arabic saying the operation was meant to “eradicate armed criminals, the lackeys of Iran”.

The Israeli government accuses Iran, which backs armed groups across the Middle East including Hamas in Gaza, of attempting to send weapons and money to Hamas in the West Bank.

The leaflets warned residents not to approach Israeli forces.

On Saturday, Israel conducted two air strikes in Jenin, and “struck and eliminated a terrorist cell on its way to carry out an imminent terrorist attack” in Qabatiya, the military said, adding that “two terrorists” were killed.

Surge of violence

“After the strike, secondary explosions due to explosives that were inside the vehicle were identified,” the military said on Sunday.

Islamic Jihad’s military wing confirmed in a statement on Sunday that two of its fighters were among those killed.

The military said one of those killed had been released from Israeli detention in 2023 as part of the first truce in the Gaza war.

The Palestinian health ministry said on Saturday evening that Israeli strikes in the Jenin area had killed five people, including a 16-year-old.

