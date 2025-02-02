Ukraine drone attack kills one in Russia’s Belgorod, governor says

A Ukrainian drone attack killed one civilian in the Russian region of Belgorod bordering Ukraine, the regional governor said on Sunday.

“A man was killed,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said of the overnight strike in a post on the Telegram messaging app. “He died from his injuries before the ambulance crew arrived.”

Fire put out at oil refinery in Russia’s Volgograd region after Ukrainian drone attack, governor says

Gladkov said the attack took place in the village of Malinovka about 8 km (5 miles) east of the border.

Russia’s defence ministry said it destroyed five Ukrainian drones overnight over Russian territory, including one over the Belgorod region.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia started with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Belgorod and other regions bordering Ukraine have been under Ukrainian strikes since the war began, with Kyiv saying its attacks are aimed at military, energy and transport infrastructure to undermine Moscow’s overall war efforts.