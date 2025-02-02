AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine drone attack kills one in Russia’s Belgorod, governor says

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2025 12:10pm

A Ukrainian drone attack killed one civilian in the Russian region of Belgorod bordering Ukraine, the regional governor said on Sunday.

“A man was killed,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said of the overnight strike in a post on the Telegram messaging app. “He died from his injuries before the ambulance crew arrived.”

Fire put out at oil refinery in Russia’s Volgograd region after Ukrainian drone attack, governor says

Gladkov said the attack took place in the village of Malinovka about 8 km (5 miles) east of the border.

Russia’s defence ministry said it destroyed five Ukrainian drones overnight over Russian territory, including one over the Belgorod region.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia started with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Belgorod and other regions bordering Ukraine have been under Ukrainian strikes since the war began, with Kyiv saying its attacks are aimed at military, energy and transport infrastructure to undermine Moscow’s overall war efforts.

Russia Belgorod Ukraine drone Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine drone attack kills one in Russia’s Belgorod, governor says

Major cut in power tariffs likely

Distribution of PM’s Ramazan Package in cash likely

PSDP 2025-26, projections for 2026-27 and 2027-28: Ministry initiates process

China denounces Trump tariff: ‘Fentanyl is America’s problem’

Saudi Arabia’s FlyAdeal launches operations

PM to sign deals worth $2bn with Azerbaijan

One dead, thousands urged to evacuate as Australia’s northeast battles floods

18 soldiers martyred, 24 terrorists killed in Balochistan

IK says he won’t strike any deal

MVNO awaiting approval of Ministry

Read more stories