‘The Prince is back’- Santos hails Neymar’s return

Neymar has left Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal to return to Santos, the Brazilian club where both he and Pele made their names.

Santos posted a video captioned “ThePrinceIsBack” on X in which Neymar said: “King Pele, your wish is my command, the throne and the crown they are still yours, because you are eternal.

“But the number 10, it will be an honour to wear the sacred jersey that represents so much for Santos and the world. I promise to do everything I can to keep honouring your legacy, King.”

Neymar, 32, began his career aged 17 with Santos in 2009, racking up 136 goals and 64 assists in 225 matches to help the club secure their first Copa Libertadores title in nearly 50 years in 2011.

He joined Barcelona in 2013, before moving to Paris St Germain for a world record fee of 222 million euros in August 2017.

Neymar has played only seven games for Al-Hilal since moving from PSG for a reported fee of around 90 million euros ($98 million) in August 2023.