AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

NHL salary cap set to balloon by $25.5M over 3 seasons

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2025 11:30am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have agreed on a plan that will boost the salary cap to $113.5 million for the 2027-28 season, the two sides announced Friday.

The current cap is $88 million and will increase to $95.5 million in 2025-26, to $104 million in 2026-27 and ultimately to $113.5 million. That’s an increase of $25.5 million over the span.

Those figures are the upper levels of a salary limit, but the NHL also has lower limits that teams must spend.

They are $70.6 million in 2025-26, $76.9 million in 2026-27 and $83.9 million in the final season of the agreement.

The lower limit currently is $65 million.

The league said the numbers could be slightly altered in the final two seasons of the deal.

The salary limit represents one part of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, which commissioner Gary Bettman has said he hopes is finalized this year – perhaps as early as June.

“I don’t want to prognosticate on collective bargaining,” Bettman said. “We have a very open, constructive relationship with the Players’ Association right now.

I find working with (NHLPA executive director) Marty Walsh and (assistant executive director) Ron Hainsey … very constructive, very professional, very cordial.

So we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves and prognosticate as to what’s going to happen, although we hope to do this as quickly and as seamlessly as possible.“

Real Madrid still up for title fight despite shock loss, says Ancelotti

Whenever enacted, a new spending limit will benefit top NHL players as they hit free agency.

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad of the Florida Panthers, Mikko Rantanen of the Carolina Hurricanes and Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs are due to become free agents this summer, with superstar captain Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers headlining a star-studded free agent class of 2026.

NHL NHL Players’ Association

Comments

200 characters

NHL salary cap set to balloon by $25.5M over 3 seasons

Major cut in power tariffs likely

Distribution of PM’s Ramazan Package in cash likely

PSDP 2025-26, projections for 2026-27 and 2027-28: Ministry initiates process

China denounces Trump tariff: ‘Fentanyl is America’s problem’

Saudi Arabia’s FlyAdeal launches operations

PM to sign deals worth $2bn with Azerbaijan

One dead, thousands urged to evacuate as Australia’s northeast battles floods

18 soldiers martyred, 24 terrorists killed in Balochistan

IK says he won’t strike any deal

MVNO awaiting approval of Ministry

Read more stories