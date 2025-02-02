AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Sepp Straka leads by one after 54 holes at Pebble Beach

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2025 11:06am
Austria’s Sepp Straka recovered from a rough stretch on the back nine to finish strong for a 2-under-par 70 on Saturday and hold the lead after three rounds of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Straka is at 16 under and will take a one-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Ireland’s Shane Lowry shot matching 65s to sit one shot back.

Straka carried a three-stroke lead into the day, but bogeys on the first three holes of the backside were troublesome before he recovered for birdies on four of the last five holes.

A Lim Kim continues to stay on top at Tournament of Champions

McIlroy, making his season debut on the PGA Tour, posted birdies on three of the final four holes. Lowry played the last eight holes in 4 under due to four birdies. He played the first three holes in 4 under, boosted by an eagle 3 on No. 2. It sets up with the potential for numerous golfers to rise to the top during the final round.

Australia’s Cam Davis (69), England’s Justin Rose (68) and South Korea’s Tom Kim (68) are tied for fourth at 14 under. Lucas Glover (68) is seventh at 13 under, followed by Russell Henley (71) at 12 under and Austin Eckroat (71) at 11 under.

Scottie Scheffler (69) is at 10 under in his season debut, but Jordan Spieth’s first tournament of the season has gone sour after his third-round 79 put him at 5 over. Defending champion Wyndham Clark (71) is out of contention at 2 over.

