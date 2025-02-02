A Lim Kim continues to stay on top at Tournament of Champions

South Korean A Lim Kim stayed atop the leaderboard at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Saturday, posting a 5-under 67 in the third round of the event in Orlando.

Kim, who led after the first and second rounds, now sits at 15-under 201 heading into Sunday.

She holds a three-shot advantage over Linn Grant of Sweden, who also carded a 67 at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club.

Even though she has been in front of the pack after each of the first three rounds, Kim doesn’t plan on taking her foot off the gas during her final 18 holes. “Safer not my style.

I feel I want to go just hit it,“ Kim said.

“That’s all. I really focus on my line. That’s my goal.”

Kim cruised through the front nine on Saturday, picking up two birdies and an eagle at the par-5 ninth.

She also sank birdies at Nos. 11 and 14 before settling for her lone bogey of the day at the 18th hole to close out her round.

Grant went birdie-birdie-bogey over her first three holes but was bogey-free the rest of the way, finishing with six birdies in all.

While she does want to rally for a victory on Sunday, she is more concerned with fine-tuning her game for the rest of the season.

The Tournament of Champions is the first event of the 2025 campaign.

“I think for now my mindset is … really trying to figure out where I’m at, all the changes I’ve done, how that feels, and really just trying to get every shot as good as possible,” Grant said.

“I think that mindset is good to have any week. It’s just easier now than in the middle of the season.”

Reigning champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand had the low round of the day with a 7-under 65 and is tied for third with Nelly Korda (67 on Saturday).

Ko and Korda are both four strokes back.

Lauren Coughlin (68) is in sole possession of fifth at 8-under 208 for the week.

South Korea’s Jin Young Ko (70) and Japan’s Rio Takeda (71) are tied for sixth, while Celine Boutier of France (69) and Leona Maguire of Ireland (72) are T8.