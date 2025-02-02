AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Steve Smith praises ‘near flawless’ Australia after Sri Lanka thrashing

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2025 10:56am

Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith hailed his side’s resounding innings and 242-run victory over Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday as “near flawless” after the visitors retained the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy.

The Australians were not required to bat again after posting a mammoth 654-6 in the first innings to record the nation’s largest ever win in Asia in the first match of the teams’ two-Test series.

Opener Usman Khawaja hit 232 runs while Smith and Josh Inglis also scored centuries before spins bowlers Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon took 16 wickets between them over two innings after the Sri Lankans were forced to follow on.

“I didn’t think (Sri Lanka) bowled badly by any stretch,” Smith said.

Australia’s Steve Smith joins greats with 10,000 Test runs

“There was certainly some good spells but we just batted really, really well. “Put them under pressure, particularly the guys that were playing the sweep shot. That was tough to defend. “Uzzie (Khawaja) played probably 25 per cent of his balls as sweep or reverse sweeps so it was difficult for them to set fields to, and Inglis was similar, and (Alex) Carey was similar.

“And then a couple of us went down the straighter plane and did that well as well.

“To post 650 on what was a wicket that offered a fair amount of spin, was a very good effort. “It was a near-flawless performance.”

Australia and Sri Lanka face off again in the second and final Test in Colombo from Thursday with Sri Lankan coach Sanath Jayasuriya ruing his side’s performance in the field in the opening innings. “You can’t control the toss but we should have controlled the first session of the game,” said the former opener.

“We dropped two or three catches, and we didn’t review crucial decisions and I think fielding was the key. “It would have been a different story altogether if we got some wickets.

Then they batted really well, Khawaja and Smith.

“The wicket was a little on the slow side and they adjusted themselves really well, front foot and back foot both and they played both sides of the wicket. “They outplayed us, they played positive cricket and got runs on the board. That was the key I think.”

Steve Smith Usman Khawaja Sri Lanka vs australia test

Comments

200 characters

Steve Smith praises ‘near flawless’ Australia after Sri Lanka thrashing

Major cut in power tariffs likely

Distribution of PM’s Ramazan Package in cash likely

PSDP 2025-26, projections for 2026-27 and 2027-28: Ministry initiates process

China denounces Trump tariff: ‘Fentanyl is America’s problem’

Saudi Arabia’s FlyAdeal launches operations

PM to sign deals worth $2bn with Azerbaijan

One dead, thousands urged to evacuate as Australia’s northeast battles floods

18 soldiers martyred, 24 terrorists killed in Balochistan

IK says he won’t strike any deal

MVNO awaiting approval of Ministry

Read more stories