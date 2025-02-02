AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
World

G7 foreign ministers condemn Rwanda-backed M23 offensive in east Congo

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2025 10:52am

WASHINGTON: Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven rich democracies on Saturday strongly condemned a major offensive by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and urged M23 and the Rwanda Defence Force to halt their offensive.

In a statement released by Canada, which holds the G7 presidency, the foreign ministers said they were particularly concerned about the capture of Minova, Sake, and Goma, and urged the parties to protect civilians.

Congo’s M23 rebels consolidate control over a devastated Goma

“This offensive constitutes a flagrant disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC,” the ministers said, citing a big increase in displaced civilians and worsening humanitarian conditions.

