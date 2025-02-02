AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
One dead, thousands urged to evacuate as Australia’s northeast battles floods

SYDNEY: One person died on Sunday in Australia’s north Queensland state in heavy flooding, authorities said, urging thousands of people to move to higher ground due to torrential rains.

Queensland authorities said major flooding was underway in coastal Hinchinbrook Shire, a locality of around 11,000 people located about 500 km (310 miles) north of state capital Brisbane.

Several suburbs in the nearby city of Townsville, were also impacted, authorities said.

North Queensland has large zinc reserves as well as major deposits of silver, lead, copper and iron ore, with Townsville a major processing centre for the region’s base metals.

In 2019, severe floods in the area disrupted lead and zinc concentrate rail shipments and damaged thousands of properties.

“Residents in low lying areas should collect their evacuation kit and move to a safe place on higher ground.

This situation may pose a threat to life and property,“ regional emergency management authorities said on Sunday morning.

Woman dead, 120,000 without power as damaging storms hit Australia

The flooding was triggered by heavy rain from a low pressure system rich in tropical moisture, Australia’s weather forecaster said on its website, adding that 24-hour rainfall totals were likely up to 300 mm (11.8 inches).

“The potential for heavy, locally intense rainfall and damaging winds may continue into early next week subject to the strength and position of the trough and low,” it said.

Frequent flooding has hit Australia’s east in recent years including “once in a century” floods that inundated the neighbouring Northern Territory in January 2023 during a multi-year La Nina weather event.

