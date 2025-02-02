AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada’s Trudeau announces tariffs on US in retaliation for Trump’s tariffs

  • Trump’s imposition of 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports and 10% on Chinese goods has sparked trade war fears, potentially slowing global growth and reigniting inflation
Reuters Published February 2, 2025 Updated February 2, 2025 11:32am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

OTTAWA: Canada will retaliate against President Donald Trump’s new tariffs by imposing 25% tariffs US goods from drinks to appliances, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday.

As relations between the long-time allies who share the world’s longest land border reach a new low, Trudeau told a news conference he was slapping tariffs on C$155 billion ($107 billion) of US goods.

Those on C$30 billion will take effect on Tuesday, the same day as Trump’s tariffs, and duties on the remaining C$125 billion in 21 days, he said.

Trudeau’s announcement came just hours after Trump ordered 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports and 10% on goods from China, risking a trade war that economists say could slow global growth and reignite inflation.

Trudeau warned the coming weeks would be difficult for Canadians and that Trump’s tariffs would also hurt Americans.

Addressing Americans, he said: “They will raise costs for you, including food at the grocery store, gas at the pump. They will impede your access to an affordable supply of vital goods.”

The Canadian leader said tariffs would include American beer, wine and bourbon, as well as fruits and fruit juices, including orange juice from Trump’s home state of Florida.

Donald Trump stretches trade law boundaries with Canada, Mexico, China tariffs

Canada would also target goods including clothing, sports equipment and household appliances.

Canada is considering non-tariff measures, potentially relating to critical minerals, energy procurement and other partnerships, Trudeau said.

Trudeau encouraged Canadians to buy Canadian products and vacation at home rather than in the US “We didn’t ask for this but we will not back down,” Trudeau said.

Donald Trump Justin Trudeau Canada Florida US tariffs us Transportation Dept US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy

Comments

200 characters

Canada’s Trudeau announces tariffs on US in retaliation for Trump’s tariffs

Distribution of PM’s Ramazan Package in cash likely

PSDP 2025-26, projections for 2026-27 and 2027-28: Ministry initiates process

China denounces Trump tariff: ‘Fentanyl is America’s problem’

Saudi Arabia’s FlyAdeal launches operations

PM to sign deals worth $2bn with Azerbaijan

One dead, thousands urged to evacuate as Australia’s northeast battles floods

18 soldiers martyred, 24 terrorists killed in Balochistan

IK says he won’t strike any deal

MVNO awaiting approval of Ministry

Read more stories