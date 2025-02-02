AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
IK says he won’t strike any deal

Fazal Sher Published 02 Feb, 2025 02:58am

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Saturday reiterated again that he will not strike any deal and will prefer to remain in jail and will not compromise on the struggle for Pakistan’s genuine freedom, no matter how much pressure is exerted on him.

PTI Secretary General Barrister Salman Akram Raja, while talking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, after hearing of the GHQ attack case, quoted Khan saying that he did not want any deal and would stand firm in fighting for truth and justice. “He has been in solitary confinement for the last one and a half years and is ready to further remain in prison,” he said while quoting Khan. He said Khan urged the whole nation, including lawyers, farmers, and labourers, that PTI and Imran Khan are standing firm with them.

“Wherever there is brutality and injustice in this country, we will fight against it,” he said while quoting Khan.

Naqvi says no contact from US for PTI founder

He said Khan stated on February 8, PTI will stage a protest against the theft of public mandate during last year’s February 8 general elections.

He said “Khan said those nations cannot progress where the public voice is not heard.”

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Amjad Ali Shah, while hearing the general headquarters (GHQ) attack case against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders at a makeshift courtroom, recorded the statements of two more prosecution witnesses.

During the hearing, the court recorded the statements of prosecution witnesses, Constable Imran and SDO Awais Shah. Constable Imran produced 15 pictures regarding the GHQ attack case. Jail authorities produced Khan before the court.

The witness, Awais Shah, produced the report regarding the damages caused by the protesters at the GHQ gate.

According to the report, a loss of Rs780,000 was caused due to vandalism at the GHQ gate.

During the hearing, the prosecution submitted 13 USBs containing evidence of the GHQ attack case. The judge remarked that the defence counsel can obtain copies of USBs from the court. The court also summoned the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation for the provision of additional reports of FIA, internal security and PID. The court ordered police to provide the additional reports to the defence counsel before the next hearing. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till February 6.

