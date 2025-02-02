CM inaugurates solarisation of agricultural tube wells project

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated a mega project for the solarisation of agricultural tube wells after kisan card, agri mechanization and agriculture internship programs for the welfare and prosperity of farmers in Punjab.

She held a draw for the project, according to which Muhammad Nawaz Kankla of Attock was the first name for the solarisation of agricultural tube well.

She was told by the relevant authorities, “In the first phase, 8,000 tube wells will be converted to solar energy across Punjab through the draw.

The average farmer will save more than ten thousand rupees per day and more than three and a half lakh rupees per month from solar tube wells.“

She checked the list of lucky farmers of Punjab’s Narowal district as well. She said, “Punjab government will provide a subsidy of Rs 5 lakh for a 10 kW solar system, Rs 7.5 lakh for 15 kW solar system and Rs 1 million for 20 kW solar systems for agricultural tube wells.

The successful farmers in the draw will select the vendor of the respective district and will get their solar system installed.“

She highlighted, “More than 530,000 farmers applied under the Project, and 385,000 out of them were declared eligible for the draw. 87% of diesel-powered agricultural tube wells and 13% of electric-powered tube wells will be converted to solar energy.”

She set a target of completing the first phase of the project by June. She said, “The solarisation project of agricultural tube wells will bring a revolution in farming.

It will significantly reduce the cost of crop production and make the farmers prosperous.“

She underscored, “Every project for the development of agriculture including kisan card, agricultural mechanization and agri internship is bringing convenience and improvement in the lives of the farmers.”

