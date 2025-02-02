AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-02

LHC judge among three transferred to capital court

Monitoring Desk Published 02 Feb, 2025 02:58am

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday approved the transfer of a Lahore High Court (LHC) judge, along with two others, to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) a day after a letter by five judges of the federal capital’s court expressed concern about such a move.

A notification by the Ministry of Law and Justice said President Zardari approved the transfers of LHC’s Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and the Balochistan High Court’s Justice Muhammad Asif to the IHC under clause (1) of Article 200 of the Constitution.

Article 200 of the Constitution says: “The president may transfer a judge of a high court from one high court to another high court, but no judge shall be so transferred except with his consent and after consultation by the president with the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) and the chief justice of both the high courts.”

Judge transfer issue: five IHC judges write letter to CJP, 3 CJs

Saturday’s development comes a day after five of the 10 IHC judges formally opposed Justice Dogar’s transfer, warning that his elevation as the IHC chief justice would violate constitutional procedures and judicial norms.

The letter — signed by Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Babar Sattar, Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Saman Rafat Imtiaz — was addressed to CJP Yahya Afridi, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and SHC Chief Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui and raised serious concerns over the possible transfer.

Interestingly, while the names of Justice Miangul Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Tahir were also included in the letter, it did not bear their signatures.

The letter came amid speculation that Justice Dogar could be appointed as the next IHC chief justice, as current Chief Justice Aamer Farooq is expected to be elevated to the Supreme Court, with the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) set to finalise appointments on Feb 10. The JCP will pick eight judges from five high courts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Islamabad High Court Lahore High Court Asif Ali Zardari Chief Justice of Pakistan Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani

Comments

200 characters

LHC judge among three transferred to capital court

Distribution of PM’s Ramazan Package in cash likely

PSDP 2025-26, projections for 2026-27 and 2027-28: Ministry initiates process

Saudi Arabia’s FlyAdeal launches operations

PM to sign deals worth $2bn with Azerbaijan

18 soldiers martyred, 24 terrorists killed in Balochistan

IK says he won’t strike any deal

MVNO awaiting approval of Ministry

Bid to game faceless customs assessment system foiled

Averting due adjudication: LHC declares SBP’s Circular No 2 as unlawful

Import of Silicon in Primary Form: New customs values issued

Read more stories