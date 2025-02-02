AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-02

Azma’s rejoinder to Umar’s statement

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2025 02:58am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that those who claimed to be revolutionaries on May 9 and November 26 must now face the legal consequences.

She emphasized that Punjab Police is cracking down on both riverine bandits and hardened criminals alike. The police do not harass innocent people, nor do they let convicted criminals go free, she added.

“The greatest strength of Punjab Police is its firm grip on law enforcement,” she remarked while responding to Umar Ayub’s statement.

She further asserted that the era of filing politically motivated cases or engaging in retaliatory actions in Punjab has come to an end. “Those who desecrated the martyrs’ monuments on May 9 cannot hide behind a political facade,” she added.

