AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-02

Fourth offshore patrol vessel arrives

Press Release Published 02 Feb, 2025 02:58am

KARACHI: Fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) PNS YAMAMA arrived in Karachi.

Upon arrival, an impressive reception ceremony was held at PN Dockyard. Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, was Chief Guest on the occasion.

While addressing the ceremony, Commander Pakistan Fleet highlighted that addition of PNS YAMAMA in PN fleet will significantly enhance Pakistan Navy’s capability of safeguarding Maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

He also emphasized that induction of such multipurpose state-of-the-art platforms will provide vital support to ongoing PN Maritime security patrol in Indian Ocean.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PNS Yamama Offshore Patrol Vessel

Comments

200 characters

Fourth offshore patrol vessel arrives

Distribution of PM’s Ramazan Package in cash likely

PSDP 2025-26, projections for 2026-27 and 2027-28: Ministry initiates process

Saudi Arabia’s FlyAdeal launches operations

PM to sign deals worth $2bn with Azerbaijan

18 soldiers martyred, 24 terrorists killed in Balochistan

IK says he won’t strike any deal

MVNO awaiting approval of Ministry

Bid to game faceless customs assessment system foiled

Averting due adjudication: LHC declares SBP’s Circular No 2 as unlawful

Import of Silicon in Primary Form: New customs values issued

Read more stories