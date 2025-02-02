AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Feb 02, 2025

Gold rises to fresh highs

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2025 02:58am

KARACHI: Gold prices edged higher to new heights locally and globally on Saturday, as international bullion value hovered near $2,800 per ounce, traders said.

Up by Rs400 and Rs343, gold prices reached new highs of Rs292,200 per tola and Rs250,514 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

International market saw a slight rise by $5, pushing to gold bullion prices to fresh highs of $2,797 per ounce with silver rates standing at over $31 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices lost momentum, dropping by Rs30 and Rs26 to Rs3,270 per tola and Rs2,803 per 10 grams, separately, the association added.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices comparing to those fixed by the association.

Gold Prices Silver prices All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association

