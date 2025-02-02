Federal capital: no let-up in crime incidents

ISLAMABAD: Robbers, burglars, and carjackers continued with their looting spree in the federal capital as cash and valuables were stolen from 59 different areas of the capital during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, the 59 cases of theft include 26 robberies, three dacoities, and 27 street crimes (incidents of snatching of cash and mobile) during which citizens were deprived of valuables worth millions of rupees.

Similarly, during the same period, car lifters either stole or snatched at gunpoint over 69 vehicles, including 13 cars from the jurisdictions of different police stations. During the last week, the city witnessed three cases of murder.

The 27 police stations have registered cases against unidentified robbers and auto thieves, but they have yet to trace the robbers and carjackers or recover the booty.

As per the crime data, the criminal gangs were active within the limits of Shehzad Town, Noon, Industrial Area, Shams Colony, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna, and Karachi Company police stations.

During the period under review, carjackers stole three motorbikes and three cars from the limits of the Industrial Area police station; another six motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of the Shehzad Town police station, two bikes and three cars were lifted from the limits of the Aabpara police station, and another four bikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of the Noon police station.

Furthermore, three cases of robberies and one case of dacoity as well as six cases of auto theft were reported to Shehzad Town police station; three cases of street crimes, two cases of robbery, one case of murder, and four cases of auto theft were reported to Noon police station; and two cases of street crime, one case of robbery, and six cases of auto theft were registered at Sabzi Mandi police station.

Similarly, two cases of auto theft, two cases each of robbery, one case of daocity, and three cases of street crimes were reported to Shams Colony police station. One case of robbery, two cases of street crimes, and four cases of auto theft were reported to Sabzi Mandi police station, and two cases each of robbery, one case of street crime, and three cases of auto theft were registered at Karachi Company police station.

