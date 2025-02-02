AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-02

Euronext wheat eases after rally as US tariff plan weighs

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2025 02:58am

PARIS: Euronext wheat fell on Friday as traders booked profits after a rally this week amid uncertainty over possible US tariffs against Canada and Mexico.

March milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled 1.1% lower at 232.00 euros ($241.81) per metric ton.

The contract had reached a two-week high at 234.75 euros on Thursday after rebounding sharply from a six-week low on Monday.

After lower export forecasts in Russia supported short-covering on Euronext wheat earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada from Saturday weighed on commodity prices on Friday.

“People remember the trade war with China last time so there is a bit of caution,” a futures dealer said referring to tit-for-tat US and Chinese tariffs during Trump’s previous term. Sources told Reuters Trump may announce tariffs against Canada and Mexico to begin on March 1.

In exports, traders were seeing signs of reduced Russian availability and demand for French feed grains against continued competition from Black Sea wheat.

“The poor EU export picture has not changed this week with Russian prices only rising moderately,” a German trader said. Cheap Ukrainian feed wheat remained in demand and Ukrainian wheat shipments were still brisk, the trader added.

Russian 12.5% protein wheat for February shipment was on Friday around $238-$240 a ton free on board, but with buyers seeking around $235. This compared to $235-$238 late last week.

Ukrainian feed wheat was quoted at 222-225 euros a ton including delivery to north Germany. France, in the midst of its worst wheat export campaign in decades, has seen a run of barley sales overseas, including to Morocco after the country halted imports of German feed grains due to an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Germany.

In rapeseed, front-month February futures on Euronext expired at 520.25 euros per ton, up 4.5% on the day in a volatile final session. May rapeseed, the most active position on Euronext, settled 0.2% lower at 515.50 euros.

Consultancy Strategie Grains increased its forecast for EU rapeseed output in 2025/26 to 19 million tons from 18.74 million previously, citing favourable weather and a higher area sown.

Wheat Euronext wheat US tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Euronext wheat eases after rally as US tariff plan weighs

Distribution of PM’s Ramazan Package in cash likely

PSDP 2025-26, projections for 2026-27 and 2027-28: Ministry initiates process

Saudi Arabia’s FlyAdeal launches operations

PM to sign deals worth $2bn with Azerbaijan

18 soldiers martyred, 24 terrorists killed in Balochistan

IK says he won’t strike any deal

MVNO awaiting approval of Ministry

Bid to game faceless customs assessment system foiled

Averting due adjudication: LHC declares SBP’s Circular No 2 as unlawful

Import of Silicon in Primary Form: New customs values issued

Read more stories