AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-01

Jiang, PM discuss economy, security

Recorder Report Published February 1, 2025 Updated February 1, 2025 08:55am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zedong called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday and discussed issues related to economic cooperation and security matters between the two nations.

During the meeting with the Chinese envoy, the prime minister extended his warm wishes to the Chinese ambassador on the occasion of the Chinese New Year and conveyed best wishes for the celebrations to the Chinese leadership, as well as the Chinese community residing in Pakistan.

Pakistan, China vow to elevate bilateral ties

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, said that Sharif expressed hope that the New Year would further strengthen the friendship between Pakistan and China and bring prosperity to the peoples of both countries.

The Chinese ambassador thanked the prime minister and the people of Pakistan for their well-wishes, extending greetings for the New Year to the government and people of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

economic cooperation PM Shehbaz Sharif security matters Jiang Zedong China ambassador

Comments

200 characters

Jiang, PM discuss economy, security

Non-Iranian origin containers: MoC grants one-time waiver of EIF

NA panel approves raise in salaries of MPs

Rs84bn shortfall in Jan collection

Disclosures made to PSX: row deepens among indirect KE shareholders

Real estate: PBC urges PM to order crackdown on ‘black money’

Increase in sugar price: Millers, distributors asked to stop overcharging

Review of tax laws bill: NA panel cancels 3rd meeting due to FBR chairman’s absence

Rates of DOC, chicken and eggs decline after CCP intervenes

Judge transfer issue: five IHC judges write letter to CJP, 3 CJs

Read more stories