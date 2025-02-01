Jiang, PM discuss economy, security

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zedong called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday and discussed issues related to economic cooperation and security matters between the two nations.

During the meeting with the Chinese envoy, the prime minister extended his warm wishes to the Chinese ambassador on the occasion of the Chinese New Year and conveyed best wishes for the celebrations to the Chinese leadership, as well as the Chinese community residing in Pakistan.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, said that Sharif expressed hope that the New Year would further strengthen the friendship between Pakistan and China and bring prosperity to the peoples of both countries.

The Chinese ambassador thanked the prime minister and the people of Pakistan for their well-wishes, extending greetings for the New Year to the government and people of Pakistan.

