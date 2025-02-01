AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-01

Disclosures made to PSX: row deepens among indirect KE shareholders

Mushtaq Ghumman Published February 1, 2025 Updated February 1, 2025 09:19am

ISLAMABAD: The row among the indirect shareholders of K-Electric Limited through KES Power appears to be intensifying as Shaikh Abdul Aziz Hamad Aljomaih, Managing Director, International Investments at Aljomaih Co. has raised serious concerns over disclosures made by K-Electric to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on 8th July 2024.

These disclosures range from distribution of Infrastructure and Growth Fund (IGCF), to indirect interest payable by KE to SAGE Ventures with Sage now holding 46.11% shares of the entity, to K-Power Holding Limited (KPH) giving Sage 11.62% indirect interest within KE.

In a letter to PSX, Aljomaih said that the July 8, 2024 disclosure is ‘incomplete’ and ‘misleading’ which says that Infrastructure and Growth Fund (IGCF) had purportedly divested its indirect interest in KE to the limited partners of the private equity fund, including substantially to an entity controlled by Shaheryar Chishty – Sage Venture Group Limited.

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

He added that Shaheryar Chishty had previously publicly, and incorrectly, stated that he has “bought” KE which was not true. He noted that IGCF was not permitted by law to distribute the shares in kind to the limited partners in the fund and has seen no assertion that Sage holds 46.11% of K-Power Holding Limited (KPH).

The detailed letter addressed to the Company Secretary, K-Electric, which was subsequently disclosed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange and The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Aljomaih mentioned that Chishty obtained control of the General Partner in IGCF in 2022 and in this regard, an International Tribunal, the London Court of International Arbitration, found at a final hearing that there are real concerns that:

“Since the takeover [of the IGCF], the [IGCF] may have been administered for the benefit of Sage/Mr. Chishty rather than for the benefit of the Limited Partners as a whole” and that “the [IGCF] is essentially being administered for the benefit of Sage/Mr. Chishty,” he added.

He further alleged that Chishty, via Sage, is in breach of Section 114 of the Securities Act 2015 (SA) in Pakistan which provides: Any person intending to acquire control or voting shares of the target company which may attract the provisions of Section 111, shall make a public announcement of its intention to acquire in such manner as may be prescribed.

He also alleged that Chishty is in breach of Section 111 that provides: No person shall, directly or indirectly, (c) acquire control of a listed company adding that unless such person makes a public offer to acquire voting shares of the listed company with its Part.

Under the breach of Section 111 and 114, Shaheryar Chishty never made a public offer. In the light of this information, Hamad Aljomaih urged the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan to exercise its authority under the Act, 2015, to ensure compliance and uphold the integrity of the securities market.

The SIFC is striving to acquire investments from KSA; however, sources who requested anonymity confirmed that resolving K-Electric issues to the satisfaction of Aljomaih Holding, a major Middle East conglomerate, is currently being cited as one of the major prerequisites for it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

K ELECTRIC KE Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX investments power sector K Electric Limited IGCF KES Power Aljomaih Co KE shareholders Shaikh Abdul Aziz Hamad Aljomaih

Comments

200 characters

Disclosures made to PSX: row deepens among indirect KE shareholders

Jiang, PM discuss economy, security

Non-Iranian origin containers: MoC grants one-time waiver of EIF

NA panel approves raise in salaries of MPs

Rs84bn shortfall in Jan collection

Real estate: PBC urges PM to order crackdown on ‘black money’

Increase in sugar price: Millers, distributors asked to stop overcharging

Review of tax laws bill: NA panel cancels 3rd meeting due to FBR chairman’s absence

Rates of DOC, chicken and eggs decline after CCP intervenes

Judge transfer issue: five IHC judges write letter to CJP, 3 CJs

Read more stories