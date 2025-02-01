AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Pakistan

PFA seals tea production unit

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

LAHORE: In a major crackdown against food safety violations on Friday, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a tea production unit and imposed a fine of 300,000 on two renowned restaurants in Kot Lakhpat, Model Town and Bahria.

The operation revealed severe violations, including the use of unapproved labelling at the tea unit and inadequate hygiene and storage conditions at the restaurants. Inspections uncovered poor cleanliness, pest infestations, open drains, and fly infestations, compromising public health and safety.

DG PFA Asim Javed emphasized that the Punjab Food Authority is committed to enforcing strict food safety regulations. He stated that the ongoing operations aim to eliminate substandard food practices and bring food production and distribution processes in line with international standards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab Food Authority PFA tea production unit food safety violations

