Feb 01, 2025
Sports Print 2025-02-01

Naqvi optimistic about winning Champions Trophy

Muhammad Saleem Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has expressed optimism that Team Pakistan will win the Champions trophy and the event will portray positive image of the country around the globe.

Sharing updates regarding Pakistan’s preparations for hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Naqvi told media here Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the renovated Gaddafi Stadium on February 7, while Karachi Stadium will be inaugurated on February 11 by President Asif Ali Zardari.

A special Champions Trophy ceremony is being organized in collaboration with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on February 16. He added that the renovation of Gaddafi Stadium with enhanced seating capacity is on track and will be completed before February 7.

The PCB Chairman said that invitations have been extended to all cricket boards including India. “The ICC chairman has also been invited and many international guests are expected to visit Pakistan,” he said. He mentioned that there is no confirmation so far regarding BCCI Secretary Jay Shah’s arrival. He also dismissed rumours of a team photo shoot in Dubai, clarifying that all preparations are being carried out in Pakistan.

Responding to a query about young cricketer Saim Ayub’s health, Naqvi said that his condition is improving. “His plaster has been removed, and he is in touch with his doctors. He will take at least three to four weeks to regain full fitness, but we hope to see him return to the team soon,” Naqvi stated.

He confirmed that the national squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been finalized. He expressed full confidence in the selection committee, assuring that the best possible team has been chosen for the prestigious tournament. “There is momentum and consensus in the team, and I am confident we will win the trophy,” he stated.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi visited Gaddafi Stadium, to review latest and state-of-the-art facilities as part of the expansion plan of the stadium.

During his visit, the PCB chairman visited all floors of the newly-constructed stadium dressing room and other departments and hospitality boxes.

He lauded the workers for completion all the construction and renovation work in record time of four months. He also examined newly-installed chairs in the stadium. He invited all workers to watch tri-nation series match with him which will be played on February 8.

He said that Qaddafi Stadium will become first stadium of Pakistan which was constructed as per international standards. All players and fans will be definitely enjoy watching cricket matches there.

Naqvi said that entire team of workers worked hard to complete the task after working day and night.

It may be added that the Champions Trophy will be held in a hybrid format, with India playing their matches in Dubai, which will also host one semi-final. Karachi will host the tournament opener between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19, with the final scheduled for March 25. The thrilling two-week competition will see the world’s top eight teams put it all on the line in 15 intense matches over 19 days.

Icc PCB Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan cricket PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi ICC Champions Trophy 2025

