Feb 01, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-02-01

Complaint cells of CMs: NA body suggests PMDU to integrate PCP with portals

Naveed Butt Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs recommended the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) to integrate Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP) with the portals of complaint cells of the provincial chief ministers for effective and timely redressal of citizens’ complaints as well as better coordination.

The committee met with Rana Iradat Sharif Khan in the chair at the Parliament House on Friday.

The committee recommended that integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for complaint sorting, categorisation and classification would ensure a faster response to improve the performance of the PCP for grievance resolution of Pakistani citizens (both inland and overseas) as well as foreigners.

The PMDU briefed the Standing Committee of Parliamentary Affairs on the performance and working mechanism of PCP. The members were apprised that since its inception in 2018, a total of 4,415,041 individuals have been registered on the PCP, out of which, 4,075,113 are the Pakistani citizens, 322,103 are overseas Pakistanis and 17,828 are foreign nationals.

The portal has processed a total of 6,052,663 complaints, out of which, 5,974,343 complaints have been resolved (99 percent) since October 2018.

The meeting was attended by Members National Assembly Raja Qamarul Islam, Chaudhary Mahmood Bashir Virk, Naveed Aamir, Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Mujahid Ali, Ali Muhammad, Hameed Hussain, Khurram Shahzad Virk, and Shahida Begum, and officers of the PMDU.

