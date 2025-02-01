AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-01

MNFS&R seeks FAO’s guidance in formulating policy on food security

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) has sought the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)’s guidance in formulating a strategic policy to ensure food security across Pakistan.

MNFS&R Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary briefed a delegation of the FAO led by Country Head Florence accompanied by food experts from Rome that visited the ministry, about the ongoing initiatives in the food and agriculture sector.

The secretary emphasised commitment to developing a comprehensive food safety policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Recognising the significance of food and agriculture as the second-largest export industry after textiles, he said that the government aims to bring all provinces onto a unified platform for collective progress.

According to a statement issued by MNFS&R, the FAO is already implementing various projects to improve the current situation focusing on data collection and strategic planning. The MNFS&R remains dedicated to enhancing the food and agriculture sector for a sustainable future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

MNFS&R FAO food security PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

MNFS&R seeks FAO’s guidance in formulating policy on food security

Jiang, PM discuss economy, security

Non-Iranian origin containers: MoC grants one-time waiver of EIF

NA panel approves raise in salaries of MPs

Rs84bn shortfall in Jan collection

Disclosures made to PSX: row deepens among indirect KE shareholders

Real estate: PBC urges PM to order crackdown on ‘black money’

Increase in sugar price: Millers, distributors asked to stop overcharging

Review of tax laws bill: NA panel cancels 3rd meeting due to FBR chairman’s absence

Rates of DOC, chicken and eggs decline after CCP intervenes

Judge transfer issue: five IHC judges write letter to CJP, 3 CJs

Read more stories