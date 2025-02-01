MNFS&R seeks FAO’s guidance in formulating policy on food security

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) has sought the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)’s guidance in formulating a strategic policy to ensure food security across Pakistan.

MNFS&R Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary briefed a delegation of the FAO led by Country Head Florence accompanied by food experts from Rome that visited the ministry, about the ongoing initiatives in the food and agriculture sector.

The secretary emphasised commitment to developing a comprehensive food safety policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Recognising the significance of food and agriculture as the second-largest export industry after textiles, he said that the government aims to bring all provinces onto a unified platform for collective progress.

According to a statement issued by MNFS&R, the FAO is already implementing various projects to improve the current situation focusing on data collection and strategic planning. The MNFS&R remains dedicated to enhancing the food and agriculture sector for a sustainable future.

