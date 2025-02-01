LDA seals 136 properties

LAHORE: In an operation against commercial fee defaulters and illegal commercial buildings, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday 136 properties were sealed in various housing schemes across the city.

According to the LDA, the properties included private schools, banks, workshops, gyms, furniture shops, food outlets, shops, and offices.

During the operation, the LDA teams sealed 80 properties sealed in Johar Town while 30 properties were sealed in New Muslim Town and Shadman for non-payment of commercial fees and illegal commercial use.

Moreover, 26 properties were sealed in Sabzazar during the operation. Prior notices were issued to the owners of these properties before the operations took place. The entire operation was overseen by LDA Chief Town Planners Asad-uz-Zaman and Azhar Ali.

It added that following the directives of LDA DG Tahir Farooq, LDA teams are conducting daily operations targeting illegal commercial buildings and those failing to pay commercial fees, it will continue.

