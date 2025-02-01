ICCD secy gen highlights significance of Sustainable Tourism Forum

KARACHI: Yousef Khalawi, Secretary General of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD), highlighted the significance of the Sustainable Tourism Forum as a key international platform by ICCD to support and develop sustainable tourism practices across the Islamic world.

Tourism is always an important attraction for the foreign direct investment, he added.

Yousef Khalawi emphasised the significance of tourism as a catalyst for driving economic development; and, in this regard, collaborative endeavors to promote sustainable practices as a fundamental pillar in advancing community welfare in the Islamic world.

We should work together to foster sustainability; and, to implement global standards and best practice in local communities in collaboration with our partners in every country, he added.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that the governor of Razavi Khorasan province of Iran has invited Pakistani business community to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries in general and Razavi Khorasan province in particular.

It is pertinent to note that FPCCI and ICCD have collaboratively organised the Sustainable Tourism Forum (STF) in Karachi in collaboration the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent a special message for the occasion; and, commended ICCD’s dedicated efforts to foster sustainable tourism – underscoring the significance of the Sustainable Tourism Forum as a pivotal international platform set to transform the global tourism landscape, reaffirming the government’s steadfast commitment to supporting entrepreneurial ventures in this sector.

The PM also stressed that government, private sector and our international partners should join hands to make Pakistan a premier tourism destination; and, contribute to the growth of the OIC tourism market.

Gholam Hossein Mozaffari, Governor of Razavi Khorasan, Iran, was the guest of honor; and, he invited business community and people of Pakistan to enhance business, trade, economic, religious and cultural exchanges.

Atif Ikram Sheikh called upon the Islamic countries to collaborate for propelling the tourism industry and creating a brighter economic future. Tourism supports, accelerates and invigorates multiple allied industries; and, many countries’ economies are virtually sustained through thriving tourism activities, he added.

He continued that tourism remains a foundational pillar for many of OIC Member State economies as well. It serves as a crucial contributor to major foreign exchange earnings; wide-scale employment opportunities; poverty alleviation and emancipation of communities.

Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary General Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said that we must focus on developing sustainable tourism practices; leveraging digital technology and promoting inclusive growth. In this context, the active involvement of the private-sector is very essential to complement public initiatives; and, adopt a holistic approach for sustainable tourism development, he added.

Zehra Zumrut Selçuk, former Turkish Minister of Family & Social Services and Director General, Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), elaborated the crucial role of the private sector in fostering sustainable tourism across OIC member countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025