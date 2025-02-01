‘Pakistan taking leading role in the FAME initiative’

LAHORE: Pakistan is taking a leading role in the FAME (Feminism: Action and Mobilisation for an Inclusive Economy) initiative, reinforcing its dedication to women’s economic empowerment, sustainability, and capacity building.

Representing Pakistan at the official launch event in Colombo, Maryyam Qasim Khan, Vice President of the South Asian Women’s Development Forum (SAWDF) and former chairperson/president of the Bahawalpur Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BWCCI), outlined the country’s strategic approach to promoting greater economic inclusion for women.

While talking to Business Recorder Maryam Qasim Khan said that the launch event, held in Colombo, gathered policymakers, business leaders, and gender equality advocates from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Over 75 distinguished guests attended, including government officials, international development representatives, and women entrepreneurs, highlighting the region’s commitment to expanding economic opportunities for women.

Key attendees included Sri Lanka’s Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Hon. Saroja Savithri Paulraj; Deputy Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development, Hon. Chathuranga Abeysinghe; and Deputy Minister of Tourism, Hon Prof Ruwan Ranasinghe, MP, alongside representatives from the Embassy of France and Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD).

As part of the four-year FAME initiative, eight Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) from Pakistan have been chosen to receive funding and capacity-building support aimed at enhancing women’s entrepreneurial participation, financial independence, and digital transformation.

The initiative is expected to directly benefit between 3,000 and 4,000 women, equipping them with essential skills, resources, and opportunities to thrive in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

During her address, Maryyam Qasim Khan emphasized the rigorous selection criteria for the CSOs, focusing on economic sustainability, capacity building, community impact, and scalability. These organizations will spearhead efforts to support women-led businesses, provide mentorship, improve digital literacy, and advocate for gender-inclusive policies.

Among the selected organisations, two Pakistani CSO representatives, Samia Zahid from APWA (All Pakistan Women’s Association) and Shakeela Bano, a grassroots economic inclusion advocate, participated in the Colombo launch, demonstrating their dedication to the initiative.

These organizations, alongside their regional counterparts, will implement community-driven projects promoting sustainability-driven entrepreneurship, financial management training, and legal advocacy for women entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the event, Maryyam Qasim Khan underscored the importance of Pakistan’s involvement, stating, “The FAME programme is a transformative step toward strengthening economic resilience for women entrepreneurs in Pakistan. By investing in capacity building, digital transformation, and sustainable business models, we are paving the way for long-term economic inclusion.”

With robust regional collaboration and strategic policy efforts, Pakistan’s participation in FAME is set to empower women-led businesses, drive economic opportunities, and contribute to a more inclusive and sustainable future for South Asia.

