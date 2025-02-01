AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-01

Kurram AC injured in firing incident

Naveed Siddiqui Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Another senior officer of the district administration fallen victim to miscreants, as Kurram Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Saeed Manan Khan was injured in a firing incident, on Friday, while supervising the implementation of a ceasefire in Upper Kurram, police and health officials revealed.

According to the health authorities at Parachinar District Headquarters Hospital, the attack happened in the Boshehra area while AC Saeed Manan was accompanied by police. “He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery,” health official added.

His condition is stated to be stable. Police say three others were also injured in the incident and admitted to the hospital.

It worth mentioning that former Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud was seriously injured on January 4 when his convoy came under gun attack near volatile Bagan area and was airlifted to Peshawar CMH.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

