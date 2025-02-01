PTI rejects PM’s offer of parliamentary panel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday rejected the formation of a parliamentary panel proposed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to probe the November 26 debacle.

Speaking at a press conference, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, along with other senior PTI leaders said: “What he (prime minister) uttered is something not to be proud of as he was just beating about the bush pertinent to irrelevant stuff and all that.”

Gohar maintained that their founding chairman will agree to nothing short of a real judicial commission headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan comprising the senior-most judges of the superior judiciary.

Gohar clarified that PTI had not included any demand concerning elections or mandate in its charter of demands, adding the prime minister’s proposal to flush out the saga of the 2018 elections along with the succeeding 2024 elections through a housed panel is nothing but a cruel mockery of justice.

“Our demand is as clear as daylight as we demanded the formation of a judicial commission and the release of imprisoned party members,” he said, adding, “You can read our demands from the blindfolded tinted curtains, which part of the word judicial commission do they not understand.”

He accused the government of delaying negotiations and missing a crucial opportunity, alleging: it is such an unfortunate stroke of ill-fate that the government always approached us with a polluted head totally repulsive to the forming of a judicial commission.

Meanwhile, the adviser to the Prime Minister, Rana Sanaullah Khan, told reporters that the government was ready to accept PTI’s demands given that “they could convince us,” as the two sides continue to be at loggerheads regarding the talks. Rana, who is also a member of the government’s negotiation committee, reiterated that the government is ready to accept the PTI charter of demands if the PTI can convince the government.

His statement came a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government was ready to form a parliamentary committee to continue talks with the PTI as against the party’s demand to constitute judicial commissions.

