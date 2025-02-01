AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-01

Deputy HC of Kenya meets TDAP secretary

Press Release Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: Deputy High Commissioner of Kenya Daniel Nganda and Bonface Njoroge Njuguna, Commercial Attaché met with Sheryar Taj, Secretary, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) at TDAP Headquarters in Karachi on Friday.

The discussions centered on expanding bilateral trade, with the Secretary TDAP highlighting the Look Africa Policy Initiative and upcoming trade events, including the 5th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference in Ethiopia.

Key trade issues came under discussion, including Kenya’s high import duties on Pakistani rice and challenges in pharmaceutical product registration. The Kenyan delegation acknowledged the untapped trade potential and assured efforts to facilitate tariff concessions and resolve export barriers.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic ties, with TDAP presenting a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration with the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

