Sindh Assembly passes two amendment bills amid strong protest

KARACHI: Opposition rattled the Sindh Assembly on Friday with a strong protest against legislations on judiciary and universities ‘carried out in haste’, while the government defended the new amendments.

Opposition tore up copies of the assembly agenda and gathered in front of the speaker’s desk in protest, shouting chants against the government for the “hurriedly consideration” of two amendment laws.

Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar placed “The Sindh Civil Courts (Amendment) Act, 2025” in the house, contending that the direct jurisdiction of civil cases does not lie with the high court.

While rejecting the move, opposition leader Ali Khurshidi questioned that what has forced the government to pass laws in urgency. “If the government wants to silence us, they should say so openly and stop talking about democracy,” he said.

However, the minister said that civil cases in Karachi have been directly filed in the high courts, leading to a backlog of over 25,000 pending cases. The approval of the amendments to law is expected to provide swift and affordable justice to the people. “After all, civil cases should ideally be heard in civil courts” he added.

Immediately after the bill was tabled for clause-by-clause approval, the opposition legislators rose from their seats in protest, leading to loud sloganeering in the assembly.

Ali Khurshidi criticised the government’s ‘haste’, questioning why the bill was brought to the house for approval without first being referred to the standing committee or undergoing consultation. He accused the ruling PPP of legislating in an “arbitrary” manner, taking advantage of its majority to pass laws.

In response, Lanjar said that the purpose of the legislation was to ensure quick and affordable justice for ordinary citizens, denying any favouritism or personal benefit. He expressed disappointment that the opposition was opposing such a “beneficial” law.

Despite opposition to the amendments, the government successfully passed the law due to its majority. In line with the amended law, civil cases will now be transferred from the high courts to civil courts.

Amid relentless tension in the house, a report of the standing committee on amendment to higher, technical, special and school education (up to matriculation), besides research on government bill - “The Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025” was also presented.

Under the amended law, bureaucrats can now also be appointed as vice chancellors in universities. However, upon being appointed as vice chancellor, they will have to leave the civil service.

The opposition equally opposed this legislation, protesting its clause-by-clause approval. The protesting legislators held up placards amid uproar, though the majority vote helped the amendments pass.

The appointment of the vice chancellor will be made from three names recommended by the search committee. The upper age limit for this post will be 62 years.

No opposition member proposed any amendments to the universities’ amendment law. Later, the Sindh Assembly session was adjourned until Monday afternoon.

