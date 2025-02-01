Standard Chartered Pakistan supports OICCI’s 3rd Climate Conference

KARACHI: Karachi: Standard Chartered Pakistan was the Platinum Sponsor of the 3rd Pakistan Climate Conference, organised by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) held at a local hotel in Karachi.

The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts to discuss strategies for mitigating climate change.

Lina Osman, Head of Sustainable Finance for the Middle East, Pakistan, and Africa, represented the Bank on a panel discussing “Accelerating Decarbo nisation: Strategies for Mitigation, Innovation, and Climate Resilience.” She highlighted key approaches to decarbonising supply chains, the importance of setting measurable KPIs for clients, innovative financing solutions, and the role of incentives in driving sustainable transitions.

The conference concluded with the inaugural Climate Excellence Awards, where Standard Chartered Pakistan was recognised for its leadership in green financing, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable economic growth in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025