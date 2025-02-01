AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Pakistan

CBD Punjab, TDCP join hands for 20th Int’l Cholistan Jeep Rally

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

LAHORE: The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) has entered a strategic partnership with the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) as the title sponsor for the 20th International Cholistan Jeep Rally.

This collaboration aims to showcase Punjab’s investment potential and promote tourism on a global scale. An agreement signing ceremony was held at the CBD Punjab Complex in Lahore, where the agreement was formally signed by COO CBD Punjab, Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd), and MD TDCP Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir.

The event was attended by Director Marketing CBD Punjab, Waseem Siddiq, along with Wahid Arjmand Zia General Manager of Operations TDCP, Nouman Khan Director of Race TDCP, Fawad Akbar Awan Head of Marketing TDCP, and other senior officials from both organizations.

The COO CBD Punjab Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd) said, “CBD Punjab is committed to fostering economic growth and investment in Punjab. By joining hands with TDCP for the 20th International Cholistan Jeep Rally, we aim to highlight the vast investment opportunities Punjab offers.

This collaboration will serve as a catalyst to attract investors and elevate Punjab’s status as a premier business and tourism destination.“ Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir, Managing Director of TDCP, also emphasized the significance of this partnership, saying, “The International Cholistan Jeep Rally is one of the most anticipated motorsports events in the region, drawing national and international participants.

With CBD Punjab as our title sponsor, we will not only promote tourism but also present Punjab as a thriving hub of investment and cultural heritage.“

